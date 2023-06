Emergency services at the scene in Otahuhu at around 1:20am after a man was stabbed. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person tried to flee police after a serious assault in South Auckland overnight but has been caught.

Police were called to a home on Station Rd in Ōtāhuhu at 1.18am today after being told someone had been hurt.

A person with serious injuries was found and taken to hospital, a police spokeswoman said.

“The offender initially fled on foot but was located by police a short time later and taken into custody,” the spokeswoman said.

“Inquiries are continuing.”