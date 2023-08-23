Police disturbed a 50-year-old man while attempting to break into cars at a Takanini car lot. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 50-year-old man has been arrested after being disturbed allegedly attempting to break into cars in Takanini overnight.

A police spokesperson said officers were contacted after the man was seen on CCTV at a car yard on Great South Rd, shortly after 11pm on Wednesday.

“Our staff responded and located the man on site, having tried to break into a number of the cars on the lot,” Counties Manukau area prevention manager inspector Matt Hoyes said.

“He was taken into custody without any further issue.”

The 50-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully interfering with a vehicle and is due to appear in the Papakura District Court.

“We are continuing to respond to offending against our local businesses and CCTV has again proven to be a valuable tool helping to hold offenders to account,” Hoyes said.

Police continue to encourage the community to report offending or suspicious activity as it happens by calling 111.

It comes after police arrested six children, aged 12 and 13 years for breaking into cars in East Auckland last week.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports at 3.45am about the group of offenders and the Eagle helicopter was sent.

Counties Manukau East area prevention manager Inspector Rakana Cook said two vehicles were seen travelling together and one came to a stop in Ōtara after spikes were deployed on Ti Rakau Drive. Five young people were arrested.

“Eagle has continued to observe the movements of the second vehicle as it travelled around the Howick and Whitford area.”

Spikes were again successfully deployed on the Panmure Bridge, and the driver was taken into custody on the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway, Cook said.