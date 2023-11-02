Half a million ballots uncounted - Luxon may need NZ First, 30% drop in literacy support via Reading Recovery in last 3 years and owners are being urged to have a pet plan as Guy Fawkes rolls around. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

A group of offenders have smashed their way into a New Lynn convenience store, taking vape products and cigarettes, and causing an estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

Police said they were notified of the incident on Margan Ave around 2.42am and arrived on scene around 2.52am.

Offenders stole vaping products and cigarettes and caused an estimated $20,00 of damage. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“A group of offenders had smashed their way into the front of the building using hammers and stolen a quantity of vape and cigarette products before fleeing in a vehicle.”

The store owner said three offenders showed up and broke through glass, and cut the security bars and wooden structure to gain entry before slipping through a small hole they created.

He estimated there is over $20,000 worth of damage and lost products.

Police said the offenders left before they arrived, meanwhile they are following positive lines of inquiry.