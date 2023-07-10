The world’s top women's football team touches down, a new commerce commissioner’s appointed in a bid to improve supermarket competition and bus driver strikes enter a second day in the latest headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Investigations are under way after two men violently attacked a person sitting in a car after they refused to hand over valuables.

The brutal incident occurred on a Beach Haven street on Auckland’s North Shore at 1.15am, a police spokesperson said.

“The two people were approached in their parked car on Island Bay Rd by two males who demanded they hand over personal items, including phones.

“The victim has refused, resulting in one of the males opening the victim’s car door and striking him in the head.

“The offender has also kicked the victim in the head.”

The two male offenders then took the property from inside the car, the police spokesperson said.

“As the victims tried to reverse the car to leave, the offenders smashed a light on the back of the car.”

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

“Police investigations are continuing.”

Anyone who might be able to assist was asked to contact the Police on 105, referencing file number 230711/2217.

Information could also be provided anonymously on Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



