Super Liquor in Greenlane was targeted by axe-wielding thieves.

A staff member at a liquor store in the central Auckland suburb of Greenlane was hit with an axe before the offenders stole cigarettes and cash.

The two men left a phone and weapon behind and were caught a short time later by police.

The two men entered Super Liquor on Great South Rd armed with weapons.

“They assaulted the store staff member who managed to escape before serious injury,” police said.

“The two offenders have stolen various items before escaping in a stolen vehicle that was located a short time later.”

Enquiries are continuing.

A staff member told the Herald two men pulled up in a car and tried to rob and steal cigarettes and cash.

“[Another staffer] was sitting behind the counter and they jumped over the counter and started hitting him, luckily he was able to get out the back of the store.”

“He was lucky he got out of the back of the store otherwise they would have kept hitting him.

“They hit him on his hand with an axe. He got a scratch on his hand - luckily it’s not so deep to get stitches.

“He was also hit on his back, so he has some pain there, as well.”

He said the offenders had damaged the cigarette cabinet and the till. they made off with between $200 and $300 cash.







