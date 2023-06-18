Te Whatu Ora tells surgeons to consider ethnicity in prioritising patients, AT rolls out a new city parking plan and Prince Harry's court case costs UK taxpayers £1m in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

A gaming room winner is recovering from injuries after being beaten unconscious and stripped of his belongings by a pair of thieves at a central Auckland car park.

The incident was reported to police around 2am.

Mt Eden’s Dominion Rd Gaming Lounge manager told the Herald the man had been playing in the gaming room with his girlfriend when two other men who witnessed his jackpot jumped him in the car park.

A gaming room winner was beaten unconscious by a pair of thieves at an Auckland car park. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“The four people, one couple and two guys were playing together in the gaming room,” he said.

“The couple won. The two guys went down the stairs into the back car park first.

“They sat in the car waiting... you can see on the video.”

He said moments later when the winning duo exited the premises, the two men jumped on them, beating the man to a pulp.

“Then when the couple went down, the guys came after them to steal.

“The boyfriend got punched and hit. Police were notified.”

Police are making enquiries after a person was critically injured by thieves in Mt Eden, Auckland this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesperson said they were notified of this incident at 2.07am.

They responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

“One person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.”

A police spokesperson said officers were investigating the aggravated robbery.

“Upon arrival, one person was located unconscious with moderate injuries and was transported to hospital. He remains in a stable condition.

“It is understood two males have attacked the victim and taken a number of items from them before leaving the area.”

Inquiries into the incident were under way, the police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact the police via 105 phone service or online, using Update My Report.

Using reference file number 230619/5936.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Last night, before 9pm, police also responded to a report of a robbery at a liquor store on Penrose Rd in Mt Wellington.

The offender had reportedly threatened a staff member with a weapon (not a firearm), a police spokesperson said.

The offender had taken alcohol and money before leaving on foot.

“There were no injuries reported.

“Inquiries remain ongoing to identify and locate the offender.”

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022.








