Police at the scene of a burglary at the SuperValue store on Sturges Rd in Henderson, West Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Four teenagers are being spoken to by police after a burglary at a mini supermarket in West Auckland overnight.

The owners of the SuperValue Palomino on Sturges Rd, in Henderson, are frustrated about the situation, saying those responsible smashed their way into the property for lollies.

“Five of them this time - no mask, no gloves. No fear from these kids,” the owners told the Herald at the scene.

“We work seven days a week, long hours, and we get this? It’s thousands [of dollars] each time they smash the window.

“All they took were a few lollies. A broken window and a smashed door for candy.”

The SuperValue Palomino store in Henderson, West Auckland, was targeted by thieves overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The owners said they had had the shop for about 10 years and this had been “the worst” time for them since the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.

Police confirmed officers were called to the incident about 4.30am.

“CCTV video captured four young people forcing their way into the premises, where they stole a small amount of goods,” a police spokesman said.

“Police tracked the offenders to a nearby property where they were spoken to.”

The spokesman said those involved vary in age, but are all under 17 years old.

Shortly before 6am, two police officers were back at the shop to tell the owners that four youths had been seen by police.

The owners were told that one of the youths involved had been dropped home while the others were at the police station. It is understood a fifth person may also be involved.