Five young men have been arrested after a burglary in Auckland's Newmarket - the second time authorities have been called to the area this week.
Police responded to reports of a group of people breaking into a retail store on Broadway in the early hours of this morning.
The incident happened shortly after 2am at the Subtype retail store; which offers premium sneakers and exclusive products such as limited footwear.
"Police attended, but the offenders fled the scene in a stolen vehicle," a statement said.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
A Police Eagle helicopter was then called out to help and kept eyes on the vehicle involved until it came to a stop on Capstick Rd in Otara, South Auckland.
Police found all five people - young men aged between 17 and 25 - allegedly involved in the burglary.
They were taken into custody and are due to appear in court this morning . All are charged with burglary.
This morning's incident comes just a day after the nearby Michael Hill Newmarket was targeted by thieves.