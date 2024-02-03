A police car was rammed in the Auckland CBD. Photo / File

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after ramming a police car in the Auckland CBD today.

Police confirmed they received “a number of calls” shortly before 2:30pm about a driver near Queen St.

The driver first attracted attention for driving erratically in the downtown Auckland area, including on the footpath.

“Fortunately, no people were injured,” a police spokesperson said.

Police found the car on Customs Street East, but the driver rammed the front of a police car before taking off towards Fort Lane.

The police officers in the vehicle were not injured.

Police in the rammed vehicle time caught up with the driver on foot and took him into custody.

The 19-year-oid is expected to face driving-related charges.



