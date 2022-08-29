Police at the scene of a burglary at the Michael Hill store on Queen St early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A jewellery store in downtown Auckland has been hit by thieves overnight.

Police are investigating a burglary at the Michael Hill store on Queen St after reports of an incident shortly before 3am.

A side window had been smashed to gain entry - leaving a large gaping hole and shattered pieces of glass on the ground.

Jewellery cabinets inside the shop had also been smashed and appeared to be mostly empty.

However, it is not yet known exactly what thieves managed to get away with.

Several police officers responded to the situation and could be seen outside the store.

Some were spotted taking statements from at least one person understood to be connected to the store.

- more to come -