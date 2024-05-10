Kiwis wake to icy temperatures amid grid crisis and why Wayne Brown’s unhappy about councillors’ trips to Taiwan in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

10 May, 2024 01:50 AM 2 mins to read

Police in Counties Manukau arrested 10 people within six hours overnight for fleeing-driver incidents.

Police were first alerted to a stolen vehicle travelling along Mt Wellington Highway to Ōtāhuhu about 6.20pm.

Counties Manukau West area prevention inspector Gaylene Rice said the vehicle failed to stop and the Police Air Support Unit was called in.

“Eagle maintained observations as the vehicle entered the Southern Motorway heading south.

“It has been driven at high speed and undertook heavy traffic before exiting at East Tamaki.”

The vehicle was then abandoned on Huia Rd, Papatoetoe. The two occupants fled but were quickly taken into custody.

A 26-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop and reckless driving.

A couple of hours later, about 10.40pm, police in Manurewa observed a vehicle being driven at high speed along Rowandale Rd.

Within minutes of the Eagle helicopter tracking the vehicle, police took three people into custody.

Counties Manukau East area prevention inspector Rakana Cook said police observed a Killer Beez member riding a motorcycle at high speed along Bairds Rd, Ōtara, about 11.25pm.

“Police elected not to pursue and the police Eagle helicopter took over monitoring the rider.

“He has driven to a Manurewa address where he was arrested without incident and his motorbike impounded.”

A 26-year-old man charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop will appear in Manukau District Court on May 14.

Police were alerted to a stolen vehicle on Pakuranga Rd less than an hour later, about 12.20pm.

“The vehicle has continued driving through Pakuranga and into Auckland City, where it was eventually spiked, with the assistance of [the] Eagle overhead,” Cook said.

“Four youths, all aged 15 and 16, were taken into custody.

“Great teamwork and a co-ordinated approach has led to these people being apprehended quickly.

“Let this be a reminder that police are continuing to hold those choosing to engage in this dangerous behaviour to account.”

A 16-year-old was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.