Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland crashes: Southern Motorway lanes cleared following two accidents on both sides

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Crashes are blocking northbound and southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Crashes are blocking northbound and southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway. Photo / NZTA

Two crashes on either side of Auckland's Southern Motorway have now been cleared but earlier were causing major delays for morning commuters as school returns for the first day.

Around 6am, NZTA Waka Kotahi reported that a crash was blocking part of the right northbound lane between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Hill Rd overbridge.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

An update at 7.15am said the crash had been cleared but motorists should allow for extra time as delays ease.

Meanwhile, another crash was blocking the left southbound lanes between Alfriston Rd overbridge and Takanini interchange but has also been cleared.

Southbound motorists are advised to allow extra time as delays ease.

Latest from New Zealand