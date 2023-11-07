Emergency services are responding to a crash in Flatbush.

Three people have been cut from cars following an early morning crash in South Auckland.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather said two fire trucks responded to reports of the crash at the intersection of Flatbush School Rd and Murphys Rd around 5.54am.

”There were three people likely trapped in two vehicles and we have extricated them,” he said.

Pennefather said the firefighters are still at the scene.

Auckland Transport warned motorists in the area to expect delays.

“Due to a serious crash at the intersection of Murphys Rd and Flat Bush School Rd, traffic management is in place,” they wrote on X.

“Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic, including bus services.”