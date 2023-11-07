A crash is blocking a northbound lane on Auckland's Southwestern motorway.

Six people have been injured in a crash on Auckland’s Southwestern motorway.

Police said they responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles around 8am.

“Initial indications suggest one person has received serious injuries and five others have received moderate injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

UPDATE 9:30AM

Both northbound lanes remain blocked beside Massey Rd on-ramp on #SH20, with Massey Rd northbound on-ramp closed. Please avoid this area. Delay your journey or consider using alternative route north (via SH1). ^TP https://t.co/9gM87iG9Zc — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) November 7, 2023

Motorists are being warned to avoid “lengthy” delays with the northbound lanes blocked, full closure of the motorway possible and Massey Rd on-ramp closed.

“We thank motorists for their patience,” a police spokesperson said.

The Southwestern Motorway is gridlocked 8km back to the SH1 Southern Motorway link after the crash.

Southwestern motorway has come to a stand-still after a multi-vehicle crash. Photo / Google Maps







