Auckland crash: Six youths involved in overnight traffic incident in Pt Chevalier

Six kids arrested and stolen vehicle recovered after fleeing police. Video / Hayden Woodward

Six young people are in custody after a stolen car crashed overnight in the Auckland suburb of Pt Chevalier.

The vehicle travelled from Takanini in South Auckland to the North Shore and back before road spikes brought it to an abrupt stop to the west of the city centre.

Police say they followed the car using the Eagle helicopter but did not initiate a police pursuit at any point.

Police observed a vehicle driving too fast near Walters Rd in Takanini, shortly before 1am, a spokeswoman said.

The car - which police suspected was stolen - made its way onto the motorway heading north.

"Police signalled for the vehicle to stop with lights and sirens, however the vehicle failed to do so. Police did not initiate a pursuit, but the police Eagle helicopter was monitoring overhead," she said.

"The vehicle continued driving at high speed and made its way to the North Shore, potentially putting other motorists and members of the public at risk due to the dangerous manner of driving."

Because of this police deployed road spikes and the vehicle was brought to a stop near Huia and Meola Rds in Point Chevalier, she said.

"The six occupants attempted to flee, however with assistance from the Police Eagle Helicopter and police dogs all six occupants, aged under 18, were taken into custody."

Photos show the vehicle was badly damaged and appears to have been driven on its rims.

A photographer at the scene was told by a police officer that there were six "kids" or "teenagers" involved but their ages were unknown.

Video shot on Huia Rd in the central Auckland suburb of Pt Chevalier shows several people sitting on the side of the road with police officers nearby. The police Eagle helicopter could be heard overhead.

The car, a Mitsubishi Lancer, appears to have run over police road spikes and skidded into the kerb.