A staff member at another business told the Herald she was forced to make a detour to arrive at work.
Police told the Herald the road is closed with a cordon and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Hato Hone St John sent three ambulances, two rapid response units, and two managers to the scene about 4.10pm.
“Our crews assessed and treated one patient in a critical condition and one patient in a serious condition, both transported to Auckland City Hospital.”
Another patient in a moderate condition was transported to North Shore Hospital.
