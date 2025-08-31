Advertisement
Auckland crash: Road closed in Stanmore Bay, emergency services on scene

NZ Herald
A two-car crash has closed a section of Whangaparāoa Rd in Auckland. Photo / Ben Francis

Emergency services are at a crash outside the New World supermarket on Whangaparāoa Rd in Auckland’s Stanmore Bay.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager told the Herald three crews were at the two-car accident, which happened around 4pm.

“Firefighters are attempting to extract the two people trapped in

