A two-car crash has closed a section of Whangaparāoa Rd in Auckland. Photo / Ben Francis

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A two-car crash has closed a section of Whangaparāoa Rd in Auckland. Photo / Ben Francis

Emergency services are at a crash outside the New World supermarket on Whangaparāoa Rd in Auckland’s Stanmore Bay.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager told the Herald three crews were at the two-car accident, which happened around 4pm.

“Firefighters are attempting to extract the two people trapped in one of the cars.”

A Herald reporter at the scene described multiple emergency services vehicles.