“At this point in our inquiries, we have established a vehicle has been travelling at high speed on Victoria St West.

“It has continued down the hill where it has lost control, colliding with a police car which was stationary at a red light,” Tetzlaff said.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Images from the scene show debris from the car strewn across the road.

Three people have been injured and three vehicles damaged after an early morning crash in Auckland's CBD.

Police said the car was not being pursued and released additional footage to clarify the events leading up to the crash.

The police officer driving the vehicle received minor injuries, while the passenger was uninjured.

“Our staff were heading back towards base to finish off their shift when the incident occurred. Police have put support in place for our staff, making sure welfare is available to them should they need it,” he said.

The driver of the other vehicle was in hospital in a serious condition.

A taxi driver, whose words were translated by a friend, told the Herald he was waiting at traffic lights behind a police car when a vehicle “came speeding” in the opposite direction.

He said the vehicle and police car collided before the car spun into his vehicle.

A worker nearby said they heard a “big bang” and ran outside and saw the crash. “It looks really bad.”

Victoria St was closed between Queen and Hobson Sts.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

