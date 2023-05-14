Police responded to Kristin School after a car crashed into a classroom. Photo / Google Maps

A car has smashed into a classroom at an Auckland school this morning - fortunately no one was seriously injured.

Police responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash on Albany Highway around 8.31am.

Kristin School executive principal Mark Wilson confirmed to Stuff that a car had mounted the kerb and crashed into a class occupied by students and teachers.

A police spokesperson said that the driver of the vehicle received minor injuries.

“However, there are no other injuries to report,” they said.

They said they have not received reports of significant damage to the building but inquiries into crash are ongoing.











