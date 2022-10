A crash is blocking a northbound lane across the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Supplied

A crash is blocking a northbound lane across the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Supplied

A crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge has been cleared and all lanes are now reopened.

Police attended to the crash which involved three vehicles around 10.13am today.

The collision was blocking one lane for just over half an hour.

UPDATE 11:00AM

This crash now cleared, with 4 lanes now available northbound over the Harbour Bridge. Expect delays through this area to ease. ^TP https://t.co/HRe46fPQaL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 11, 2022

A police spokesperson said there no serious injuries to report from the accident.