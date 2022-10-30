A car crash has led to a major Auckland road being closed this morning during rush hour traffic.
Auckland Transport is advising motorists that Te Atatu Rd has been closed to northbound traffic from the Great North Rd roundabout.
The crash is blocking lanes on Te Atatu Rd between Cron Ave and Elcoat Ave.
“Avoid the area or allow extra time for diversions.”
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The accident is also causing disruptions for bus services.
Buses 131, 133, 133x and 162 will temporarily detour until further notice, said Auckland Transport.
These buses will miss stops 5005, 5106, 5007, 5108, 5107, 5109, 5110, 5112, 5111, 5853, 5882, 5530, 5509, 5528, 5526.