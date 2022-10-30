Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Auckland crash: Accident closes Te Atatu Rd during rush hour

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A crash has closed Te Atatu Rd this morning.

A crash has closed Te Atatu Rd this morning.

A car crash has led to a major Auckland road being closed this morning during rush hour traffic.

Auckland Transport is advising motorists that Te Atatu Rd has been closed to northbound traffic from the Great North Rd roundabout.

The crash is blocking lanes on Te Atatu Rd between Cron Ave and Elcoat Ave.

“Avoid the area or allow extra time for diversions.”

The accident is also causing disruptions for bus services.

Buses 131, 133, 133x and 162 will temporarily detour until further notice, said Auckland Transport.

These buses will miss stops 5005, 5106, 5007, 5108, 5107, 5109, 5110, 5112, 5111, 5853, 5882, 5530, 5509, 5528, 5526.


Latest from New Zealand