A crash has closed Te Atatu Rd this morning.

A crash has closed Te Atatu Rd this morning.

A car crash has led to a major Auckland road being closed this morning during rush hour traffic.

Auckland Transport is advising motorists that Te Atatu Rd has been closed to northbound traffic from the Great North Rd roundabout.

The crash is blocking lanes on Te Atatu Rd between Cron Ave and Elcoat Ave.

“Avoid the area or allow extra time for diversions.”

UPDATE 7:00AM

Te Atatu Rd has now been closed to northbound traffic at the Great North Rd roundabout at Glendene shops. Avoid the area or allow extra time for diversions. ^TP https://t.co/91x0Vr75lc — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) October 30, 2022

The accident is also causing disruptions for bus services.

Buses 131, 133, 133x and 162 will temporarily detour until further notice, said Auckland Transport.

These buses will miss stops 5005, 5106, 5007, 5108, 5107, 5109, 5110, 5112, 5111, 5853, 5882, 5530, 5509, 5528, 5526.

Due to a car accident on Te Atatu Rd, the 131, 133, 133x & 162 bus services will temporarily detour until further notice.

Stops missed: 5005, 5106, 5007, 5108, 5107, 5109, 5110, 5112, 5111, 5853, 5882, 5530, 5509, 5528, 5526. Expect delays. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/x5A1Vs64kJ — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) October 30, 2022



