A crash is blocking a northbound lane across the Auckland Harbour Bridge. Photo / Supplied

A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is blocking one lane and causing delays for motorists.

It appears three cars have collided in one of the northbound lanes.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE - 10:15AM

A crash is blocking lane 3 (of 3) northbound on the Harbour Bridge currently. Pass with care and expect delays until cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/hZDVW7ESzU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 11, 2022

NZTA Waka Kotahi is advising motorists to expect delays until the crash has been cleared.

Police have been approached for comment.