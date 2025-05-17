Advertisement
Auckland couple spend $900k on ‘defective’ Remuera mansion reno, six-year court battle

Reporter & Deputy Head of News·NZ Herald·
Rodney and Anne Jess have been locked in a six-year legal battle and spent more than $900,000 over what was supposed to be a $300,000 renovation at their Remuera home. Photo / Michael Craig

  • Anne and Rodney Jess spent more than $900,000 after a legal battle over a “defective” renovation.
  • Judge Mary Beth Sharp ruled in favour of builder Mark Van Den Anker, awarding him $220,000.
  • The couple this month settled by paying $136,500, concluding the lengthy and costly dispute.

An Auckland couple are out of pocket more than $900,000 after a six-year legal battle linked to what they describe as a “defective” renovation on their multimillion-dollar Remuera mansion.

And while a judge found their builder liable for repair costs for a substandard roof, the couple must now pay

