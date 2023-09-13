Auckland couple sentenced for immigration fraud and exploiting Indian migrant workers

Couple provided false and misleading information to INZ. Photo / 123RF

An Auckland couple have been sentenced to 21 months home detention and ordered to pay over $91,000 to three Indian migrant workers they employed and exploited.

Vikram Madaan, 53, and his wife Susheel Maadan, also 53, together with their three associated companies were sentenced on immigration and migrant exploitation charges.

The couple and their three Auckland-based companies registered to the family pleaded guilty to 11 charges, and were ordered to pay full reparation to the victims.

At the Manukau District Court on Tuesday, Judge June Jelas gave both offenders three years imprisonment and a discount of 45 per cent for their guilty pleas, for good character and showing ongoing support of family members and the community, for the reparation they paid and other matters.

The end sentence was therefore reduced to 21 months imprisonment or 10 and a half months each to be served in home detention.

Judge Jelas also fined their companies $4000 for three charges and entered a conviction and discharge for all other charges their companies faced.

Their companies were Elegant Overseas Ltd, Indian Fashion & Kraft Ltd and Blessing Overseas Ltd, which import Indian merchandise for sale via the family’s stores and online.

Six offences related to providing false and misleading information to Immigration New Zealand (INZ) officers on work visa applications.

Five relate to the exploitation of three migrant workers from India they employed.

Immigration national manager investigations Stephanie Greathead said the Madaans had provided false and misleading information to INZ when submitting visa applications and paid their temporary workers below the minimum wage over extended periods.

What they did deliberately undermined the integrity of the immigration system, Greathead said.

“We estimate the victims, in this case, were collectively underpaid by the Madaans and their companies by a substantial amount during the terms of their employment,” she said.

Greathead said INZ takes the exploitation of migrant workers seriously and will investigate and prosecute when evidence of such activities is found.

“This conviction should act as a strong warning to anyone considering employing migrants who are not entitled to work or exploit temporary or unlawful migrants,” she said.

“No form of exploitation is acceptable in New Zealand, and you will be held to account.”

She urged anyone who thinks they, or someone else, is being exploited in the workplace to contact INZ.

To report a case of migrant exploitation, contact the MBIE exploitation reporting line on 0800 200 088. To report an issue anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.