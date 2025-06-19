Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Auckland couple plan legal action after police officer avoids assault charges

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Couple question police decision not to charge an officer who stomped on a man during an arrest. Video / Jason Dorday

A couple at the centre of a police assault are considering taking legal action after an officer who stomped, tackled, punched and kneed one of them avoided prosecution.

Anaru Mano and Celeste Howell, who was eight months pregnant at the time, have questioned why the officer was not charged with

