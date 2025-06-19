She alleged the officer “man-handled” her, causing her to fall, handcuffed and belly-first, down concrete stairs. She also claims he struck her on the back of the neck when escorting her to a police car.
Arrests ... and CCTV evidence
Mano was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and assault on a person in a family relationship. Howell was also arrested and charged with assault with a weapon for throwing the pot plants.
However, she managed to locate CCTV footage of what happened and gave it to her lawyer, James McGilvary.
The charge against Mano of resisting arrest was withdrawn, as was Howell’s charge of assault with a weapon. Mano instead pleaded guilty to a single charge of assault on a person in a family relationship.
However, the couple do not feel justice has been served.
McGilvary says he is now helping them find a lawyer to build a civil case against police for their handling of the case.
McGilvary says CCTV in the lobby of the building appeared to have stopped recording at the moment when Howell claims she was pushed to the ground.
“The camera does, however, show Celeste being picked up off the ground and subsequently marched to the back of a patrol car by the same officer. His hand is visible on Celeste’s back, forcing her to bend uncomfortably at the waist and placing pressure on her pregnant belly.”
‘Ample evidence’ to prosecute
McGilvary believes there was “ample evidence” to charge the officer for the excessive force he used on Mano.
He said the officer’s actions, including the force he used around Mano’s throat, were contrary to the police policy on use of force.
The police report omitted other assault allegations, despite them being captured on CCTV, he said.
Examples included the officer placing his hand on the back of Mano’s head and subsequently pushing it with force into the roof of the patrol car while he was in handcuffs.
“It is my opinion that the evidence in support of Celeste’s claim that the officer pushed her to the ground is stronger than that used to charge Anaru with an assault on Celeste.”
There was clear circumstantial CCTV evidence of Howell being picked up off the ground, while lying face down, as well as the officer’s anger.
“This, coupled with the statements of both Celeste and Anaru, may have been enough to secure a conviction.
“[The] decision to not prosecute the officer in this case despite damning evidence ... lacks transparency and negatively impacts public trust in New Zealand Police, in my view.”
Police defend ‘public interest’ decision
Counties Manukau district commander Superintendent Shanan Gray said that, before prosecuting anyone, police “will always assess the specifics of each case pursuant to the Solicitor-General’s prosecution guidelines, which includes a public interest test, among other criteria”.
Police determined prosecution of the officer would not be in the public interest, he said. The officer’s resignation concluded the employment process for him under the Public Service Commission’s guidelines.
“Whilst the police are the decision-makers on whether to commence a prosecution, we can confirm that we were satisfied that police gave due consideration to the Solicitor-General’s prosecution guidelines, including applying the public interest test.
“We also considered it important that police followed the Public Service Workforce Assurance Standards in relation to employment investigations into allegations of serious misconduct, and we confirmed that this was completed.”
NZME has been unable to reach the officer for comment.
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently, he was editor of the Hauraki-Coromandel Post, based in Whangamatā. He was previously deputy editor of the Cook Islands News.