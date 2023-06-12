WorkSafe admits its absence in a forestry fatality has resulted in crucial details missing, ED harassment nearly doubles and former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection to missing campaign funds in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An elderly couple who died three days apart after a crash were devoted dog lovers who were often seen walking their pet beagle and terrier around East Auckland.

Police today released the names of the husband and wife who died in the smash in Botany nearly a fortnight ago.

Norris, also known as Jill, and David McArthur lost their lives as a result of the horror smash on May 31 near the intersection of Botany Rd and Golfland Dr in Botany. Passenger Jill, 81, died at the scene along with the couple’s beagle Misty-Rose.

Her spouse of 54 years David, 83, who was driving the car, was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition but died of his injuries three days later.

Police said the couple’s two dogs were also in the McArthur’s car at the time of the smash, one dying at the scene with the second being taken to a nearby vet clinic for treatment.

An investigation into the crash remained ongoing and there were no further updates at this point.

“Our thoughts are with their family at this difficult time,” said a spokesperson.

The couple, who Golfland locals have fondly remembered as a beautiful couple who would take their dogs out for walks twice daily no matter the weather, were farewelled at a private ceremony in Auckland last week.

Auckland Beagle Club president Ray Linton-Brown said losing the couple, who had been long-time club members, had stunned the dog-loving community.

“It’s come as a bit of a shock really,” he told the Herald.

“They were very much in love with their animals.”

He said the couple had been involved in the club for years and would attend scheduled walks across Auckland with other members.

As a tribute four Beagles formed a touching guard of honour as the coffins entered and left the church service.

The pair’s terrier, Rusty, was badly injured in the crash but survived despite sitting on Jill McArthur’s knee, he said.

He said to mark their passing a memorial walk would take place in their neighbourhood.

“I’m not too sure when but I had actually planned, believe it or not, a walk in August around their place.”

He was going to get in touch with the McArthurs last week about walking the route when he received a phone call from their eldest daughter telling them the tragic news.

He said losing the pair in such tragic circumstances would be felt keenly in the community.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash that claimed the lives of David and Jill McArthur. Photo / Darren Masters

“There was a lot of interaction between them and the public whenever they took their dogs out for walks from what I gather,” he said.

“We went to the service on Friday. We took our four beagles and had them when they came into the church and when they came out.

“We were sitting in the back of the church and one of them barked, the daughter and daughter-in-law grinned at each other. The dogs were well accepted.”

He said the couple’s death had rocked all who knew them, describing it as “just incredible” and a shock to the system.

“You just don’t think of it - it’s quite scary in some circumstances.

“They’re gone - it’s so sudden. They’re the hardest ones to accept.”

The crash happened last month on Botany Rd, East Auckland. Police are still investigating. Photo / Darren Masters

He said the couple were also keen artists, taking community classes as they pursued a shared passion in their twilight years.

“Some of the people around the area were quite shocked that they weren’t walking their dogs and couldn’t work it out,” he said.

Many in the East Auckland community expressed their sadness and shock online describing the pair as an “amazing” couple and a tragedy.

“We are regular walkers in Golflands and came across David and Jill with their beautiful dogs many times whenever we were out and about with our dog. So sad and tragic this happened. Prayers to them and may them rest in peace,” wrote one poster.

“So tragic. Have loved watching them walk through Golflands Park for many years,” said another.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the accident were ongoing.








