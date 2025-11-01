Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Council’s new tool to check for flood zones is good for the buyer, bad for the owner – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Auckland Council's online tool was introduced after the devastating Auckland Anniversary weekend floods in 2023.

Auckland Council's online tool was introduced after the devastating Auckland Anniversary weekend floods in 2023.

THE FACTS

  • Auckland Council has launched an online tool to identify flood-risk properties by address.
  • The tool aims to warn prospective buyers of flood zones and coastal erosion risks.
  • Some homeowners are concerned about the impact on property sales and insurance due to updated flood zones.

Auckland Council has launched an online tool that helps users search for flood-risk properties by address, including those at risk of coastal erosion or flooding from streams and rivers.

The tool shows areas predicted to be covered by floodwater during heavy rain – low-lying areas where water can

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save