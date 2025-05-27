“It is with a great deal of pride and humility that I have continued to enjoy the wonderful support of my community over this time. I never took their votes for granted and have always done my best to represent them.

“While I am sad to go, it is now time to pass the torch to someone new, and I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and my lovely grandkids,” Stewart said.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is seeking re-election for a second term, saying he is asking Aucklanders to back him to finish the job.

“I have delivered on most of the policies I set out to achieve, which ensure real results for our city. I’ve made tough calls, tackled the big issues, and done the job well.

“But there’s more to do, and I have the experience to get it done. That’s why I will be standing for re-election as Mayor of Auckland,” Brown told supporters at his launch in February.

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson is also considering a bid for the mayoral chains, telling the Herald last week she is going to announce in early June whether she’s standing for the top job.

Whau councillor and Labour Party member Kerrin Leoni has announced she will stand.

