Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Auckland Council: The things they’re saying on the campaign trail

Simon Wilson
Opinion by
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
13 mins to read
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown at a campaign meeting in Northcote hosted by Grey Power, with (from left) council candidate Danielle Grant, mayoral and council candidate Eric Chuah, council candidates Helena Roza, John Gillon, Richard Hills, and mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni. Photo / Simon Wilson

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown at a campaign meeting in Northcote hosted by Grey Power, with (from left) council candidate Danielle Grant, mayoral and council candidate Eric Chuah, council candidates Helena Roza, John Gillon, Richard Hills, and mayoral candidate Kerrin Leoni. Photo / Simon Wilson

This is a transcript of Simon Wilson’s weekly newsletter Love this City – exploring the ideas and events, the reality and the potential of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

It’s election time: for mayor, council, local boards and licensing trusts. Until voting ends on October 11, Love this City is focusing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save