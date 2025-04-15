The council’s governance and engagement general manager Lou-Ann Ballantyne said Auckland will lose some current political leaders who will not stand for re-election this year.

There was an opportunity for a fresh line-up, she said.

“It’s important to have a range of new and differing perspectives when it comes to leading the unique region that is Tāmaki Makaurau,” Ballantyne said.

“With a governing body of 20 ward councillors representing the region, alongside a mayor to lead Auckland’s vision, and representatives for 21 local board areas to serve at community level, there are plenty of opportunities and reasons to stand in Auckland’s local elections.”

Key responsibilities included providing leadership, contributing feedback to develop council plans, policies, and budgets, and setting rates and bylaws.

Ballantyne said she believed plenty of people could step into these roles.

“Without even knowing it, so many people would be great in these positions.

“If you already play a pivotal part in your community, like sports coaching, co-ordinating events, advising or providing consulting services to organisations, being the skipper of your waka or successfully steering your household — you could be perfect for the role.”

She emphasised that no political experience was necessary, “as your skills and qualities are likely to be transferrable and we’ll provide additional training to help bring you up to speed”.

“There’s plenty of room for growth, development and a chance to try something completely different while taking on rewarding responsibilities that’ll make a difference to your community.”

The independent Remuneration Authority set the pay rates for elected members, which varies according to the size of the area.

Local board members are part-time positions and salaries start from $31,000 to $67,000, with local board chairs being fulltime, starting from $62,000 to $112,000.

Ward councillors are expected to commit 40 hours or more and receive a base salary of $112,000.

The mayor is paid just under $307,000.

If you’re thinking of running for mayor, you’d be up against current Mayor Wayne Brown, aiming for a second term, and councillor Kerrin Leoni who has already confirmed her interest for October.

Elected members lead planning and decision-making for the city centre and local development, economic development, transport, natural environment, water, wastewater and stormwater and its parks and community, Ballantyne said.

“We’re hoping for a diverse range of representatives with good local knowledge who care for their community and have great decision-making skills.”

Ballantyne encouraged anyone who was interested to tune in to an upcoming live webinar on April 30, at 4.30pm to learn about standing in the Auckland Local Elections 2025.

Candidate nominations are open from July 4 until August 1 at noon.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.