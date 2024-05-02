When it comes to the distribution of rubbish bins, not all parts of Auckland are equal. Photo / Dean Purcell

Preliminary figures released under the Local Government Official Information Act suggest some western and southern suburbs are set to lose more of their rubbish bins than other parts of the region.

Auckland Council is in the process of removing almost a third of rubbish bins around the region to save $9.5 million over the next eight financial years.

The Henderson-Massey Local Board area, covering suburbs like Henderson, Massey, Rānui, Te Atatū, Westgate and West Harbour, is set to lose almost 53 per cent of its public rubbish bins, leaving it with one rubbish bin for every 545 residents.

The Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board area is set to lose almost 41 per cent, leaving it with one bin for every 328 people.

By contrast, only about 21 per cent of bins in Albert-Eden and about 25 per cent of bins in the wealthy Ōrākei Local Board area are set to be scrapped. Those areas would have roughly one bin for every 200 people.

Four local boards - Manurewa, Franklin, Papakura and Rodney - have decided to use their own budgets to keep all of their public rubbish bins.

Massey-Henderson Local Board member Brooke Loader said there’s public concern around where the bins are removed, and the discrepancy isn’t fair.

“We’ve had a number of bins removed that everyone has a habit of using. It’s concerning when they’re removed more in our area than other areas.”

Loader said while her local board had the option of paying to retain public rubbish bins, she sees them as a regional issue that needs regional funding.

“Everyone should have equal access to bins.”

This overflowing bin in Hobsonville was blamed on the removal of another. Photo / David Baker

Auckland Council’s Julie Pickering said the council is yet to finalise numbers and has been consulting with local boards before making decisions.

“Local boards were provided with a list of bins the council proposed to remove in their area. Boards had the opportunity to give feedback on the proposed bin removals.”

“Members are able to raise concerns about particular bins or bins that have been removed with Auckland Council staff.”

Bins near amenities like shelters, toilets, playgrounds, carparks and sports infrastructure were prioritised. Bins with low usage or which were located near other bins were more likely to be removed.