Many houses, including this one, have been red-stickered in Piha. Photo / George Heard

Auckland Council is apologising for prematurely removing cordons at Piha, which left cyclone-battered residents in the community feeling distraught and upset.

Following a Herald query, the council has said the cordons would be reinstated.

Residents told the Herald they were shocked to find the hard street cordons in Piha removed this morning, which they say would expose more than 100 red-stickered houses to looters and leave the community vulnerable to crime.

On Saturday night, a burglar allegedly assaulted an elderly woman in her Glenesk Rd home. The teen, according to locals, was reportedly part of a group that had attempted to break into several properties before entering the woman’s home.

The 19-year-old was arrested and is due to appear in the Waitakere District Court on Thursday on charges of assault and burglary, but the incident left the community concerned for their safety.

Mace Ward, Auckland Emergency Management’s Deputy Response Manager, said the lifting of the cordon at the junction of Piha Rd and Anawhata Rd was discussed as part of a wider cordon management plan on Thursday and Friday.

“Details were still being worked through over the weekend,” Ward said.

“Unfortunately, the cordon was prematurely lifted this morning, but is now being reinstated. I apologise for any confusion and upset that this may have caused.”

One of the many houses destroyed by Cyclone Gabrielle in Piha. Photo / George Heard

The remote settlement of Piha was one of the hardest hit areas in Auckland by Cyclone Gabrielle, which destroyed homes, flooded the township with septic waste and left residents reeling.

Residents shared on Facebook that businesses in the tiny west coast suburb were struggling after the cyclone destroyed or damaged homes, and temporarily cut off the area from the rest of Auckland by road.

“I want to reassure residents that any future decisions regarding cordon management on the West Coast will be communicated to the public well ahead of time,” Ward said.

“We appreciate that Piha residents are experiencing unprecedented upheaval and uncertainty at this time. Auckland Emergency Management is committed to working with the community as it begins on its path to recovery.”

Ward said the Waitākere Ranges Regional Park remains closed to visitors. This includes Anawhata, Arataki, Cornwallis, Huia, Karekare, Piha, Te Henga Bethells, and Whatipu.

A Piha resident told the Herald he was shocked to find that the cordons had been lifted at 5.30am today.

“With the assault that just happened last weekend, it just seems this is definitely bad timing from the Council. It was done without any consultation or notification to the residents,” he said.

“A lot of locals certainly are feeling vulnerable, it’s not just elderly ladies but young families as well. There are a lot of red-stickered houses with no one there ... and there had already been quite a few burglaries, even when the cordons were on.”

Over the weekend, the council was also forced to reverse its decision to lift cordons in Muriwai following fierce opposition from residents there.

Muriwai was one of the worst-hit suburbs in the Auckland region from Cyclone Gabrielle’s onslaught. A landslide there in the early hours of Monday, February 13, killed two volunteer firefighters.

Since then, all major roads into the community had been blocked with cordons but Auckland Council abruptly announced over the weekend that several roads would be reopened today, March 13.

After strong opposition, Council confirmed the cordons would remain in place at the Muriwai/Motutara and Oaia/Waitea intersections.

An AEM spokeswoman told the Herald today that all cordons are reviewed every week on a Monday as the needs of the community change.