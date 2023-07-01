Auckland Council budget cuts: Noise control, libraries, mowing services reduced from today

The council adopted its final annual budget this week, outlining what to spend money on, the services that will be provided, and where savings will be made. Photo/123RF

By RNZ

From today, Auckland Council will be reducing some services including noise control and mowing in parks as part of its annual budget cost cutting.

It has been tasked with plugging a $375 million budget hole, including storm related costs.

The council has axed more than 500 jobs across several organisations in its cost saving exercise. It warned that 200 more jobs could go once the annual budget is finalised.

After months of public debate and councillor workshops, Wayne Brown’s first budget as mayor was approved last month.

As well as reducing some services, the council will sell off seven percent of its stake in Auckland Airport and increase rates by 7.7 percent.

These include slightly reduced levels of service for noise complaints, reducing in-person research services at libraries and moving more services online, fewer rubbish bins in some public areas and reductions in mowing schedules.

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown on day two of the Auckland Council budget meeting. Photo / Michael Craig

Its acting group chief financial officer, John Bishop, said the budget needed to respond to some challenging circumstances.

“We’ve seen rapid rises in inflation and interest rates on top of an already tough operating environment. Auckland has also experienced extreme weather events in January and February.”

Decisions on the budget measures were made by the council’s governing body in June.

“While the council will reduce spending in some areas, it will support the region’s long-term future by investing a record $3.2 billion on building or buying new assets,” said Bishop.

“This includes continuing work on the City Rail Link and Central Interceptor, increasing sports field capacity across the region, urban regeneration, developing new travel solutions, improving public transport, land acquisitions for parks and open spaces, and many local facility upgrades.”

The council will also spend more than $3.7 billion providing services.

It will address how to manage increasing costs of the City Rail Link and storm-damaged infrastructure in its Long-term Plan, which begins shortly.

“Responding to these challenges may involve some significant changes in the way the council operates across the group,” Bishop said.

The council will set up a number of political working groups for the Long-term Plan.