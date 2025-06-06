Auckland Council has issued an apology after hundreds of email addresses were revealed because of a clerical error. Photo / 123rf

Auckland Council has issued an apology after hundreds of email addresses were revealed because of a clerical error. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

Auckland Council has breached the privacy of hundreds of people after it sent out a group email with the email addresses visible to other recipients.

The email, seen by RNZ, was sent from the council’s West Wave Swim School on Friday morning. It was recalled almost half an hour later.

“We would like to sincerely apologise for an error in the email sent out this morning,” the council said.

“Due to a mistake on our end, your email address was visible to other recipients.”