Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Herald editorial: Auckland congestion charges, road tolls and petrol tax - equity is the obvious issue

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Congestion charges, road pricing, tolls - Aucklanders have been hearing variations on this theme for so long. Photo / Alex Robertson

Congestion charges, road pricing, tolls - Aucklanders have been hearing variations on this theme for so long. Photo / Alex Robertson

OPINION

Congestion charges, road pricing, tolls - Aucklanders have been hearing variations on this theme for so long, it is hard to take the latest proposal seriously. Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown time-of-use tolls on sections of motorway where the traffic is heaviest at certain times of the day.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand