Ferris said from mid-morning tomorrow, conditions would become more unstable, lifting the risk of thunderstorms in Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel and northern Waikato.

Thunderstorms could bring localised downpours of 10-25mm an hour and wind gusts of up to 80km/h.

“Heavy rain is likely, and it’s going to be quite windy, and then if you have a thunderstorm in the mix, it’s just going to turn that intensity up,” Ferris said.

Auckland Emergency Management has urged residents to clear drains and gutters ahead of the weather.

“Take extreme care if you are driving in heavy rain, and delay trips if possible.

“Do not try to walk, play, swim or drive in floodwater,” Auckland Emergency Management said.

Large waves are also expected this weekend, generated by strong winds, arriving first in the west but also affecting eastern coasts. Photo / Michael Craig

Severe weather watches

Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula will be under a heavy rain watch from midnight tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.

The Bay of Plenty ranges east of Otara River are under the same watch from 3am until 6pm tomorrow.

A strong wind watch will be in place for Northland from 2am until 9am tomorrow.

What’s in store for the weekend?

It will be a blustery start to the weekend, as a brisk west to southwest wind is expected to set in, especially for coastal parts of Southland and the Canterbury High Country.

“It’s not really looking like a picture-perfect weekend for many people but, I mean, if you keep an eye on the forecast, you might be lucky,” Ferris said.

MetService also expects large waves this weekend, driven by strong winds on both the west and east coasts.

Another rainband will move up the South Island’s west coast on Saturday morning before reaching the North Island in the afternoon.

Winds and showers will ease from Sunday, though they are expected to linger in Dunedin.

