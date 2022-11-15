Importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug like cocaine carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Photo / file

A member of the Hells Angels is the latest man to appear in court after a major police operation targeting an alleged cocaine importation ring in Auckland.

The month-long police investigation, dubbed Operation Depot, targeted a drug syndicate alleged to have imported 190kg of cocaine into New Zealand.

At least seven people have now been charged with importation and possession for supply of cocaine, and participating in an organised criminal group, after a police operation culminated in a series of arrests over the past several days.

Raids following the investigation by the Police National Organised Crime Group found a large quantity of the white power at a commercial property in New Lynn.

The cocaine was allegedly hidden within the exterior of pipes inside a large boiler originally exported from Ecuador.

Police allege 190kg of cocaine was extracted from the boiler. If proved, this would make the bust New Zealand’s largest haul of cocaine that led to arrests, the Herald understands.

“This was a very sophisticated method of concealment with excellent collaboration of border authorities, which was key to identifying and flagging this import as suspicious,” said Detective Inspector Paul Newman.

Five of the men, aged in their 20s and 30s and living across Auckland, appeared in court on Monday and were all granted interim name suppression.

Two of the men who applied for bail failed in their applications and were remanded in custody until early next year. Another two were remanded in custody until later this month while their lawyers prepare applications for electronically monitored bail.

A fifth man was remanded in custody by consent until Tuesday.

Two additional men were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon on the same charges as the others.

One is a member of a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter in Auckland.

Along with the drug and organised crime charges he faced an additional under the Search and Surveillance Act of failing to carry out obligations in regards to a computer system search.

He was granted interim name suppression by Judge Belinda Sellars.

His lawyer Tiffany Buckley, appearing on behalf of Ron Mansfield KC, sought and was granted leave to adjourn his application for bail until later this week. He was remanded in custody by consent until then.

The fifth man who appeared on Monday was in court again on Tuesday before Judge Sellars.

His lawyer Steven Lack did not seek ordinary bail but indicated he would be applying for electronically monitored bail.

Lack entered a not guilty plea for his client and elected trial by jury on all charges.

Lawyers for three other men have indicated on Monday they would also be pleading not guilty.

The seventh and final man to be charged in connection with the operation also appeared on Tuesday before Judge Sellars and was remanded in custody until Thursday. He also received interim name suppression.



















































