Ten-year-old Xiahan (Luna ) Lu won a gold medal at the Asian Youth Chess Championships in United Arab Emirates this month. Photo / Sandy Wren

A 10-year-old Auckland chess prodigy with only two years’ experience has taken out two medals at the Asian Youth Chess Championships.

Luna Lu claimed first place in the under-10 girls category in the Rapid Chess Championships and second in the Classical Chess Championships.

More than 50 young people competed in her field of the competition, which was held in the United Arab Emirates from December 12 to 22.

Her mother Sandy Lu told the Herald Lu had not only demonstrated a rapid ascent in skill but also resilience, strategic thinking and an undeniable passion for the game.

“Her achievements stand as a testament to her potential for even greater successes in the future.”

Luna also won the under-12 title at the Oceania Youth Chess Championships earlier this year. Photo / Sandy Wren

She said Lu was a cheerful girl who had a extraordinary talent for chess, as well as piano and mathematics.

“Therefore, I am not surprised by her remarkable talent and skill in chess. I look forward to her achieving even more accomplishments in the future.”

The international win comes on the back of her taking out the under-12 title at the Oceania Youth Chess Championships in Australia.

The Asian Youth Chess Championships are governed by the Asian Chess Federation, also known as the FIDE Asian Zone (FAZ).

Luna Lu won two medals at the Asian Youth Chess Championships.



















