“We carried out precautionary air testing in locations agreed with experts from asbestos testing firms,” she said. “To provide additional assurance, we tested additional sites throughout the station.

“We are pleased to confirm that all these tests came back with a negative result. With testing now completed, our people can work from the station without disruptions.”

Stiffler said the discovery had come as a surprise, but the results showed that safety protocols were working.

Firefighters in hazmat suits outside the station. Photo / RNZ

At the time, three vehicles – an aerial appliance, a command unit and a fire pump – were taken out of service for precautionary deep-cleaning. All have now been cleared and returned to duty.

“We also provided precautionary deep-cleaning of three trucks and one van,” Stiffler said. “All four are now back on the run.”

The Professional Firefighters Union, which had earlier called for answers about how the contamination occurred, has not yet commented on the latest results.

Fire and Emergency said Friday’s asbestos discovery did not point to widespread contamination beyond sealed rooms, which had previously undergone asbestos removal in September 2024.

Not the first time asbestos found in building

Asbestos was found in the roof of the same station two years ago, causing the station to close for tests and decontamination.

In 2021, WorkSafe assessed Auckland fire stations for asbestos, and asked for surveys and management plans, but it remains unclear where these checks got to.

Fire and Emergency NZ’s 2021/22 annual report referred to asbestos once: “We... successfully managed our maintenance and modernisation programmes, which includes... asbestos management.”

St John was also at the scene. Photo / RNZ

The incident also came just two days after a fire engine became stuck on Auckland’s Ponsonby Rd, after breaking down on its way to a fire.

The fire engine had to be towed.

Earlier this month, RNZ also reported that new fire engines could not be used at rescues, as they were too small to fit all the lifesaving gear they needed to carry.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was “not ideal”, but it was working on a solution. In the meantime, delivery of the engines had been disrupted.

- RNZ