Auckland Central fire station reopens after negative asbestos tests

RNZ
3 mins to read

Fire crews on site, after reports of asbestos contamination at the Pitt Street fire station in central Auckland. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

Auckland’s central fire station has been cleared to reopen, with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) saying asbestos tests have come back negative, after Friday’s shutdown.

The Pitt St station closed, after dust samples originally taken from an unused utility room in July returned

