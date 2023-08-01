Auckland CBD worker injured after being robbed at knifepoint

Police have not been able to locate the person responsible for injuring the worker.

A worker at a central Auckland store has been injured after the business was robbed at knifepoint this afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 77 Convenience store on Quay St at 12.55pm after the alleged offender pulled a knife on a worker, demanding cash.

The suspect fled the scene with a quantity of money and the worker was moderately injured in the incident. Police have not been able to locate the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police referencing file number 230801/3338.
















