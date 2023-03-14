A warrant to arrest has been issued for Whitney Iraia-Burgess in relation to a man’s murder in the early hours of Sunday morning in Grafton, Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

The man killed in an Auckland carpark at the weekend is a father-of-two and remembered as a “lovely, caring” family man who worked as a night cleaner.

Friends and family in the city’s tight-knit Ghanaian community are mourning the death of the victim known as Daniel, who was found in the early hours of Sunday morning in the central city.

A hunt remains under way for his killer with police issuing an arrest warrant on Monday for Auckland woman Whitney Iraia-Burgess.

This morning the man’s friend and member of the Ghana Association of New Zealand Bright Duah said Daniel’s death had crushed the hearts of families in two countries.

“He will be missed by the whole community, he was a part of us,” said Duah.

“I feel very sad and shocked. He was my friend, a very very good person.

“He is not a person who got into fights.

“I hope they catch the person who did this. There needs to be justice.”

Duah said he had two daughters.

“He was a lovely and caring family man.

“He had recently taken his family to Ghana to meet his parents there.”

Family in both countries were keenly feeling his loss. “It is very sad for all of them,” said Duah.

He said Daniel was a night cleaner who went into shops after closing time.

Another friend described him as a “very calm person” who didn’t get into fights.

“I never ever thought that such a thing could happen to him,” Abudu Shaibu told the Herald.

Shaibu, who now lives in Ghana, said the pair lived near each other in the west Auckland suburb of New Lynn during his six-year spell in New Zealand.

“I’ve never seen him in any confrontation with anyone, especially during my stay in New Zealand from 1999 to 2005.”

He said the dead man was aged in his late 40s.

Police at the scene of the Grafton car park homicide at the commercial building on City Road. Photo / Jason Oxenham

He was a “very good person” and the news had affected everyone close to him.

“Another friend went to visit his wife and children, they were all crying and he also joined them to mourn.”

On Monday, police turned to the public for help, asking for sightings of Iraia-Burgess and her grey Honda Accord after an arrest warrant was issued for the homicide of a man in Grafton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This morning a police spokesperson said Iraia-Burgess was still evading authorities.

Police now believed she might have changed the number plates on her vehicle.

“Additionally, police are also seeking sightings of a grey Honda Accord, believed to be linked to Whitney, however, this may now have different number plates.

“We continue to ask anyone who sights her or the vehicle to call 111 immediately and refer to file number 230312/0658 or Operation Duke Blue.”

Police in safety suits spent yesterday pouring over the Auckland property where wanted woman Whitney Iraia-Burgess lived. Photo / Jed Bradley

A neighbour of the wanted woman said she lived at the north Auckland property with her child and regularly had visitors who wore ankle bracelets.

He told the Herald “many” police staff were searching her home on Monday and were there all day.

The person said some were in hazmat or safety suits.

Those living nearby were reassured by the police they had nothing to worry about.

Another resident said it was a quiet street where “nothing ever happens”.

Wanted woman Whitney Iraia-Burgess. Photo / Police

Police launched a homicide investigation after a group found a man dead beside a car in the open-air carpark on City Rd, near Symonds St.

The man appeared to have been assaulted and died before he was found, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said.

The man was seen on CCTV an hour earlier in his car at a petrol station, on the corner of Karangahape and Ponsonby Rds.

A pool of blood could be seen on the ground between the car and a wall, trails of which dripped down the sloped car park.

A nearby building manager told the Herald “a lot of people gather” at the carpark at night.

“It’s an open carpark anyone can go in and come out. [Homeless people] cause a lot of problems. Housing NZ has placed them in the apartment right next door,” he said.

“Before there were no murders - just fights, robberies and break-ins. Police and council should organise more security.”











