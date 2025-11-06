A prominent businessman appeared in the Auckland District Court today on a sex charge. Photo / File

A prominent business executive has admitted to receiving commercial sex services from an underage girl.

He pleaded guilty in the Auckland District Court today to one charge of receiving commercial sex services from a person who was then aged 14.

The Auckland businessman’s name is suppressed until his next hearing in March 2026.

Court documents seen by the Herald state the offending occurred in September this year.

It carries a maximum of seven years’ imprisonment.