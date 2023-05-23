Minister of Transport Michael Wood inspected new protective screens for bus drivers at an Auckland bus depot yesterday, May 23, saying it was just one way the Government was trying to improve working conditions for drivers. Photo / Michael Craig

Minister of Transport Michael Wood inspected new protective screens for bus drivers at an Auckland bus depot yesterday, May 23, saying it was just one way the Government was trying to improve working conditions for drivers. Photo / Michael Craig

The daughter of a bus driver beaten and stomped while on duty doubts protective screens being installed in buses will keep drivers safe.

Minister of Transport Michael Wood inspected the new screens at an Auckland bus depot yesterday, saying it was just one way the Government was trying to improve working conditions for drivers.

One of Auckland Transport’s bus operators has been trialling the perspex screens on a double-decker driven on different routes and a CityLink bus in the central city since January.

A spate of attacks on bus drivers plagued the city this year, provoking urgent calls from unions for Auckland Transport, bus operators and Auckland Council to intervene.

“The unions have been screaming for [drivers] to get more support and safety measures in place,” the daughter of the attacked driver said.

First Union organiser Hayley Courtney told the Herald drivers were waking up “fearing for their lives”.

“It’s changed from fearing for their safety to fearing for their lives and if they’re going to return to their families when they finish a day’s work,” she said.

Driver David Bahler was attacked by a passenger in 2021. His daughter told the Herald he was stomped, and so badly beaten he was unable to speak of stand.

Bus driver David Bahler was attacked by three teenagers while on the job in late August, 2021.

“He lost the essence of his life for a significant period of time,” Bahler’s daughter Gabrielle Wildbore said.

“That constant fear of it happening again is something that hangs over him to this day.”

She said her father was in ICU with “major head injuries” after the assault and suffered ongoing health issues since - which Wildbore said had big impact on her family.

Wood said the Government was committed to working with drivers and unions to make sure workers felt safe.

Bus driver David Bahler was sent to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries after a brutal attack. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“There is no excuse for the behaviour some of our bus drivers have faced in recent times.”

Wildbore said making safety improvements for the drivers should be of the utmost priority.

“I think there’s been quite a scary increase [in attacks].

But when Wildbore saw a picture of the screens, she was filled with doubt: “That will not protect drivers from violent passengers,” she said.

“As it is perspex and open to the left, it does not look like it provides any benefit for driver safety in terms of passenger violence.”

Michael Wood said driver feedback about the screens has been largely positive. Photo / Michael Craig

“If it can be jumped through, reached around or kicked out, there are no physical safety advantages for drivers.”

Wood and Auckland Transport’s executive general manager of safety, Stacey Van Der Putten said feedback and survey responses from drivers have been positive.

“Seventy nine per cent [said] that they felt as safe, or a lot safer with the driver protection screen in place, with most drivers stating a preference for screens to be installed on all buses,” Van Der Putten said.

“The trial also explored physical elements such as driver comfort, visibility and glare reflection, ease of communications with passengers, and impact on their concentration levels.”

The level of violence some bus drivers have faced is unacceptable, says Michael Wood. Photo / Michael Craig

Wood said the trials would continue being monitored, “and [we’ll] make sure the measures we’re taking are fit for purpose for drivers”.

The trial and survey has been done by NZ Bus, one of Auckland Transport’s contracted operators, and has involved 210 drivers on routes at all times of the day over 16 weeks, Van Der Putten said.

