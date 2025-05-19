Advertisement
Auckland bus driver charged with manslaughter of Peter Te Kira

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Peter Te Kira died after being assaulted in Papatoetoe last month.

  • The 34-year-old man who allegedly assaulted Peter Mark Te Kira has been charged with manslaughter.
  • Te Kira, 61, died after the incident on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe, Auckland last month.
  • Police say the two men had interacted with each other before.

The bus driver who allegedly assaulted a man at an Auckland stop last month has been charged with manslaughter.

Peter Te Kira, 61, of Auckland was found unconscious at a Great South Rd bus stop in Papatoetoe on April 27.

He died from his injuries at Auckland City Hospital three days later.

A 34-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court on May 1, charged with assault.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said the man had now been charged with manslaughter.

“He will be reappearing in the Manukau District Court on May 22 to face this charge. Police are unable to comment further.”

Earlier this month, Te Kira’s daughter said her father died “surrounded with love by his children and whānau as he took his final breath”.

She described him as “the most hard-working man”.

“We share endless gratitude and thanks for everyone who’s come to pay their respects to our dad.

“It’s been nothing more than astonishing to know how many paths he’s crossed and the endless stories that have been shared.”

Peter Te Kira’s daughter described him as "the most hard-working man".
Te Kira and the charged man knew each other, Hayward previously said.

“Police are not treating this as a random event and we are aware both men have previously interacted with each other.”

AT, bus company working with police

Stacey van der Putten, AT director of public transport and active modes, confirmed a bus driver had been taken off duty.

”We were devastated to hear about this incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event,“ van der Putten said.

“We can confirm that a bus driver employed by Go Bus has been stood down following the incident.

“AT is taking this incident extremely seriously and both AT and Go Bus are assisting police.”

It was the second death at an Auckland bus stop in April. Kyle Whorrall was attacked at a Meadowbank bus stop on April 19.

Police say two occupants of an erratically driven vehicle attacked Whorrall, 33, as he sat alone.

Whorrall was struck with a “long” weapon about 10pm, suffering multiple head injuries, and later died in hospital.

