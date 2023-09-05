A double-decker bus has crashed into two luxury cars on Auckland’s Dominion Rd after the driver suffered a medical event. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A double-decker bus has crashed into two luxury cars on Auckland’s Dominion Rd after the driver suffered a medical event. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A double-decker bus has crashed into two luxury cars on Auckland’s Dominion Rd after the driver suffered a medical event.

The bus driver has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after the medical event and despite the extensive damage to all vehicles, no other injuries have been reported.

Auckland Transport has closed all bus stops on Dominion Rd between Balmoral and Mt Albert Rds and buses are detoured on to Mt Eden Rd.

The front of the bus, which was operating on the 25L Dominion Rd route, was badly smashed on its left side. Shattered glass was left strewn across the street.

Bus stops on Dominion Road between Balmoral and Mt Albert are closed in both directions for buses.



All bus services are currently travelling via Balmoral, Mt Eden and Mt Albert in both ways.



Check Live Departures before you travel. https://t.co/P8y2UUvHVB pic.twitter.com/tqNzd0p754 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 5, 2023

Two parked cars, a Tesla Model Y and a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, were hit in the collision. It appeared the Mercedes was shunted into the back of the Tesla.

The Tesla’s boot was left caved in, with the rear windscreen shattered and car parts littering the road.

The price of a new Tesla Model Y is up to $100,000 NZD, according to motoring magazine Drive Life.

The Mercedes-Benz G Wagon can fetch about $220,000 NZD, according to NZ Auotcar.

Police were called to the crash about 12.40pm. Officers helped paramedics on the scene.

A spokesman for police said, “The driver of the bus appears to have suffered a medical event and has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

“Police have put traffic management in place, and motorists are advised to expect delays, and to avoid the area if possible.”

Auckland Transport (AT) also told motorists to avoid the area, saying at 1.40pm Dominion Rd was closed.

A spokesman for AT said, “we’re hoping the bus driver involved is able to make a quick recovery and we’re glad nobody else was hurt in this incident”.



