Emergency glass was installed after thieves broke into Elizabeth Dairy in Belmont last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

An Auckland dairy and a building supplies store have become the latest retailers to be targeted by thieves in a spate of burglaries and ram raids across the city.

Lollies and chips were left scattered among shattered glass after Elizabeth Dairy on Lake Rd in Belmont was smashed into overnight.

Police responded to the burglary just before 12.50am.

A witness told the Herald that the thieves were a group of around nine youths.

Emergency glass has been installed to the shopfront.

Thieves smashed their way into Elizabeth Dairy in Belmont overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police also responded to a burglary at MacClure's ITM on Swanson Rd in Henderson about 3am.

Three police cars and a dog handler were at the scene.

It's the second time the store has been hit in just a couple of months.