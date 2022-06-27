Fire crews battle a huge blaze in Auckland, New Zealand’s latest support for Ukraine and how the parliament protest affected our police in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines.

Burglars who attempted to rob an Auckland liquor store in the early hours of this morning were scared off by neighbours.

It is the second time in less than a fortnight that the Bottle-O on Mt Eden Rd has been targetted, said Linda Hallas who lives nearby.

"This time we interrupted and scared them off ... I don't think they saw us but we made a lot of noise," she said.

Around 3am, Hallas said her son was woken up by the sound of smashing glass.

She said there were three or four offenders trying to break in to the shop.

"I feel angry because no child should feel scared and unsafe," she said.

"I have to be reassuring them as the danger these robberies creates is harmful, not just to us but the local community."

The Bottle-O shop in Mt Eden has been targeted twice in the past fortnight. Photo / Supplied

She said they saw the group head north along Mt Eden Rd in a small silver car.

Hallas' husband guarded the store while they waited for police and the owner to arrive.

This attempt comes after thieves broke in the store on Thursday, June 16.

Hallas said that group damaged the store frontage, including the metal grate.

"[They] stole a lot of liquor and smashed a lot of that while stealing it," she said.