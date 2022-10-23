Voyager 2022 media awards
Auckland burglaries: Liquor store group hit for the eighth time

Thieves smashed their way into the Karaka Liquor Centre on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A south Auckland liquor store is the latest to be hit by brazen thieves in a burglary overnight.

Around 9.30pm last night burglars smashed their way into the Karaka Liquor Centre on Hingaia Rd.

"They broke the door, and roller door, they got in and got away with a few bottles and smokes," said the manager of the store.

Thieves stole bottles of liquor and smokes in an overnight raid. Photo / Hayden Woodward
This is the eight time that the group has been hit.

"Two months ago our Orakei store got hit, our Dominion Road and Richmond Rd stores. It's really frustrating," they said.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.

