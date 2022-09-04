Open gang warfare and brazen shootings in Auckland saw recorded gun crimes spike during a single month in the Super City with an average of more than three per day. Video / NZ Herald

Open gang warfare and brazen shootings in Auckland saw recorded gun crimes spike during a single month in the Super City with an average of more than three per day. Video / NZ Herald

Five retailers have been targeted by thieves in yet another night of burglaries across Auckland.

First up, a toy store in Mt Albert was broken into around 10.42am last night.

Speaking to the Herald, the owner of Toyco said they were alerted to the break-in by a security company, which said a glass-break detector had been activated.

"I quickly looked at the camera and noticed a hole in the front door," they said.

"We called the police, who responded quickly. Unfortunately, the offenders were well gone by the time they got here."

Thieves smashed the front entrance of Toyco in Mt Albert overnight in an attempted burglary. Photo / Hayden Woodward

With the number of burglaries and ram raids plaguing the city, they said they were facing staffing issues.

"From a business owner, I guess it makes it harder for us to staff the shop with people who are a little more afraid of things that are going to happen."

Later in the night, police were called to Curry Masala Indian Takeaway on Chapel Rd in Flatbush around 12.20am.

Offenders gained access by smashing glass at the entrance, it is unclear what was stolen.

Around 2.36am, police then attended a burglary at a retail store on Golf Rd in Titirangi.

A witness said two vehicles remained parked outside the pharmacy at the time.

The police helicopter was then seen hovering around Mad Butcher in Mt Roskill after it was broken into around 3am.

A window had been smashed to gain access.

Shortly after 4am, police were called to Michael Hill on King St in Pukekohe after a window had been smashed.

This is not the first time the store has been a target, and it has been ram raided at least twice.