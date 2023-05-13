A large crowd of boy racers and onlookers blocked Auckland’s Quay St after a three-car crash on Saturday night.

The three wrecked vehicles in the eastbound lanes were surrounded by about 100 young people taking photos and videos.

Boy racers crashed cars in Quay Street Auckland this evening after a large group had gathered there around 10pm. Photo/NZME

A witness described the crowd as “a huge swarm of young people, almost all in their 20s, gathering around three completely totalled cars.”

“Everyone in the crowd of maybe 100 people just seemed amazed at the drama of the scene and how badly wrecked the cars were,” the witness said.

Large crowd of young people block traffic on Auckland's Quay St after a multi-car crash on Saturday night. Photo / NZME

The witness said no one suffered injuries in the crash.

The scene caused lengthy traffic delays on the road.

Some members of the public began redirecting some of that traffic onto the opposite side of the road.

Eventually, members of the crowd began to move the wrecked cars.

“Two of the cars surprisingly started and did still drive. One had its bumper fall off as it was moved.”

Police have been approached for comment.



