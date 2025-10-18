“In line with standard procedure, contingency measures were activated and pilots were notified.”

One passenger on the flight told Stuff the pilot appeared to be in “disbelief” at the reason for the delay.

“The captain said, ‘erm, we aren’t sure where they are, but no one has turned up to the control tower so we can’t go anywhere until they arrive’,” Stuff reported the passenger as saying.

Nelson Airport was not in a position to comment when contacted by the Herald.

“While it is rare, there is a possibility that our services may be unavailable at times,” Airways NZ said.

“Airways has well established contingency arrangements, developed to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of air traffic operations in these situations.”

It wouldn’t be the first time a flight has been delayed because of an unmanned control tower.

In 2018, Police Minister at the time Stuart Nash had two flights delayed in the space of a week, claiming both were because air traffic controllers “turned up late for work”.

Nash vented his frustrations on social media, saying: “Yet again a plane full of punters delayed because some clown slept in! Unbelievable & unacceptable.”

An Airways NZ spokeswoman at the time said, “We apologise to customers who were delayed this morning at Napier due to an unexpected staff shortage.

“Unfortunately this came after a staff member experienced a car breakdown on their way to work last week,” she said.

“We regret that these two issues, while unrelated, have caused inconvenience to passengers at Napier.”